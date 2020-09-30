HP launches HP Reverb G2 Omnicept edition, eyes human centric VR

HP is launching the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition virtual reality system and software development kit to go with it as the company aims to use sensors to gauge reactions to experiences and improve them.
The company outlined its Omnicept plans at its VR/AR Global Summit.
While virtual reality is still a nascent market, enterprises have been using VR systems for training. HP said its Omnicept products are designed to help developers and enterprises create "more human centered VR experiences."
What's interesting about HP's Omnicept approach is that it revolves around using data to determine things like cognitive load, or how much brain power a user has to exert on a task.
Here's the breakdown of the Omnicept stack:
- The headset captures data from the customer and tracks eye movement, pupillometry, heart rate and facial expressions via sensors and 4 cameras.
- HP Omnicept software uses machine learning for real time analytics on cognitive load with more features on deck.
- VR experiences are also designed to adapt based on training requirements, wellbeing, creativity and collaboration.
- The system runs on Windows as well as SteamVR.
