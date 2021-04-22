HP rolls out new Provisioning Connect service for issuing employee PCs remotely

HP on Thursday announced Provisioning Connect, a new service within its device provisioning suite that aims to make it easier for organizations to issue employee devices remotely.

According to HP, IT teams can use Provisioning Connect to pre-install PCs with employee applications, settings, and cloud registration and enrollment before the device leaves the factory.

The service combines Windows 10 device provisioning tools with HP's factory processes. With the service, devices are set up from the cloud via an internet connection to a customer's cloud tenant from a secure HP environment before it leaves HP's factory, the company said.

"As the workforce is expected to continue to operate in a hybrid model for some time to come, IT teams are being challenged to find long-term solutions to set up and support devices in employees' homes as well as in the office," HP said in a blog post. "For new device rollouts, a geographically spread out workforce needs simpler, faster set ups with fewer IT interactions and instant productivity at first boot."

Provisioning Connect is part of HP's existing device provisioning services suite. The company said each service in the suite, including Provisioning Connect, can be sold a la carte or together.

At launch, HP Provisioning Connect is available in European countries, the US, Canada, and Latin America, with plans to roll it out in the Asia Pacific region early this summer.

