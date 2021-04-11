HP brings 11th-gen Intel processors to Chromebook x360 14c convertible laptop

ZDNet Recommends The best Chromebook laptops Our pick of the best Chromebooks for work, school, and home. Read More

HP first released its Chromebook x360 14 convertible laptops back in 2018, matching a larger 14.1-inch display and Intel Core processors with the then-burgeoning 2-in-1 form factor trend and giving it a midrange price tag. Since then, Intel has evolved from eighth-generation Core CPUs to its 11th generation (a.k.a. Tiger Lake), and HP has updated the Chromebook x360 14 accordingly, most recently a couple of days ago when it divulged that new models with Tiger Lake-U processors will be available later this month.

Specifically, HP announced two new configurations for the x360 14c, one available through Best Buy and the other through HP's own online store. The Best Buy version ships with a Core i3-1115G4 processor, along with 8 gigs of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. The $649 Chromebook has a product page already if you want full specs, but it's currently listed as "Coming Soon" with no ability to pre-order. That's more than HP has up at present for the Core i5-1135G7 edition, though we know it will be available with as much as 256GB of storage.

In addition to the processor refresh, the new 14c laptops get a couple of other minor changes, including Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating for the touchscreen. While the new processors will provide better performance than their predecessors, it comes at the cost of some battery life, with HP's claimed battery performance dipping to 10.5 hours from 13.5 hours for last year's model.

Otherwise, the 2021 Chromebook x360 14c retains some of the same specs as the 2018 original, such as the 1,920x1,080 full 1080p HD screen resolution and two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It also keeps the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) support that the 14b model received in 2019.