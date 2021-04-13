Samsung to unveil new notebooks on April 28 at Unpacked event

The event is expected to introduce new products from its Galaxy Book notebook brand.

galaxy-unpacked-april-28.png

 Image: Samsung  

Samsung Electronics has sent out invitations for a new Unpacked event to be held on April 28.

Called Galaxy "Unpacked: The Most Powerful Galaxy is Coming", the online event will be available on Samsung's newsroom website and Youtube channel at 10am EDT.

As ZDNet understands, the company will be unveiling new premium notebooks at the event.

These could be the rumoured Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book 360, which will reportedly feature OLED screens, S Pen support, and 11th-generation Intel CPUs.

Samsung is expected to see a significant jump in its operating income for the first quarter of 2021, thanks to a strong performance from its mobile business. Besides high sales of the Galaxy S21, the company's profitability was buoyed by strong sales of notebooks and accessories, such as wireless earbuds, during the quarter, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft introduced its new Surface Laptop 4 line-up along with new accessories. Meanwhile, Apple is planning to hold an event on April 20 for the unveiling of a new generation of iPad Pro devices.

