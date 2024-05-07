'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple's new Logic Pro adds AI 'band members' for iPad and Mac users
To keep pace with the new M4-powered iPads revealed at today's Let Loose event, Apple is upgrading Logic Pro, the company's music production app.
On Tuesday, Apple revealed the latest release of Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11. Apple added Logic Pro to iPad last year -- the new AI-powered program leverages iPad Pro features and upgrades multiple components across songwriting, producing, mixing, and beat-making with studio assistant features like Session Players, Stem Splitter, and ChromaGlow.
Session Players
Session Players expands Logic Pro's Drummer feature, which lets creators add virtual drummers to their projects. The feature now includes Bass Player and Keyboard Player, creating "a personal, AI-driven backing band that responds directly to feedback," according to the release.
"Bass Player was trained in collaboration with today's best bass players using advanced AI and sampling technologies," the release states. Logic Pro has eight Bass Players to choose from, and users can adjust their complexity and intensity with slides, mutes, dead notes, and pick-up hits.
Bass Player can follow along intuitively with a user's chord progressions, which can be edited via Chord Track, or you can browse 100 loop options. The feature also comes with a Studio Bass plug-in, which offers creators "six new, meticulously recorded instruments, from acoustic to electric -- all inspired by the sounds of today's most popular bass tones and genres," the release adds..
Keyboard Player comes in four styles and was designed "in cooperation with top studio musicians and made to accompany a wide variety of music genres," the release explains. The feature provides a range of options from block chords to harmonies and can also follow Chord Track settings. Like Bass Player, Keyboard Player has a Studio Piano plug-in that enables users to customize their sounds along three mic positions, as well as pedal noise, key noise, release samples, and sympathetic resonance.
Stem Splitter
The Stem Splitter feature enables musicians to separate mixed audio recordings into Drums, Bass, Vocals, and Other instruments, whether from Voice Memos, live shows, or demos on older technology like cassette tapes. Stem Splitter works on-device with Apple's M-series silicon and lets creators extract and add effects to previously unusable or harder-to-incorporate audio from outside a studio.
ChromaGlow
ChromaGlow brings studio-quality sound to a project using AI and Apple's M-series, Apple says. "Users can dial in the perfect tone with five different saturation styles to add ultrarealistic warmth, presence, and punch to any track," the release states. "They can also choose from modern clean sounds, nostalgic vintage warmth, or more extreme styles that can be shaped and molded to taste."
Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11 will be available on the App Store starting May 13.