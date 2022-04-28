HPE and Salesforce unveil AI and automation tools for developers

HPE has announced its next move in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, launching HPE Swarm Learning and the new Machine Learning (ML) Development System. The new tools have been rolled out with the focus of improving accuracy in models, addressing AI infrastructure burdens and improving data privacy standards.

HPE claims the Swarm Learning tool is a "breakthrough AI solution" that aims to fast-track insights at the edge, with uses ranging from detecting credit card fraud to diagnosing diseases. HPE claims that the system achieves this by unifying various AI model learnings whilst also protecting data privacy.

Executive vice president and general manager Justin Hotard said the new technology has already made progress in addressing challenges in these areas.

"Enterprises seek to incorporate AI and machine learning to differentiate their products and services, but are often confronted with complexity in setting up the infrastructure required to build and train accurate AI models at scale," Hotard added.

"The HPE Machine Learning Development System combines our proven end-to-end HPC solutions for deep learning with our innovative machine learning software platform into one system, to provide a performant out-of-the box solution to accelerate time to value and outcomes with AI."

Currently the ML Development System is available worldwide, whilst the Swarm Learning system is available in most regions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported in March that total revenue for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year reached $6.96 billion, up a modest 2% from the $6.83 billion posted for the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, Salesforce has made a series of announcements at its TrailblazerDX 2022 conference regarding the expansion of Flow Automation Suite. Salesforce claims the new tools will allow customers to quickly automate complex Salesforce Customer 360 Platform processes, and build solutions that automate across Slack, Mulesoft, and Tableau.

To achieve this, Salesforce has updated its flow automation suite, which now, the company claims, can deliver more than one trillion monthly automations.

"New features for Flow provide users the ability to trigger flows from analytics dashboards, use low code to easily integrate with any system, and interact with flows directly within Slack, where people spend most of their time," said Salesforce executive vice president and general manager Patrick Stokes.

In addition, Salesforce and Slack jointly announced the Salesforce Platform for Slack, a new toolkit pitched as a means for developers to build Slack apps directly from Salesforce, along with beta availability of numerous apps covering sales, service, and marketing -- all of which are expected to be generally available in June this year.

Moreover, Tableau announced a range of new capabilities within its platform that aims to alleviate issues developers face when organising data and developing analytics-focused architecture. The new Tableau capabilities are touted to unlock more data, embed Tableau analytics into any application, and to act on data insights more directly in the flow of work through Salesforce Flow.