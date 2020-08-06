HPE, SAP to deliver SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake

HPE CEO Antonio Neri on growth, as-a-service, edge, and returning to offices Watch Now

HPE and SAP on Thursday said they're partnering up to deliver the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake, HPE's h, its as-a-service platform. That will make the new offering a fully-managed service, in the customer's data center or a colocation facility of their choice.

Customers will be able to keep their SAP software landscape and data on premise while getting an automated cloud experience and a flexible subscription-based as-a-service model.

"The new deployment model SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition is a direct response to customers who want the flexibility and service level of a managed private cloud, but need to keep their systems in their own data centers, such as public sector and regulated industry customers," Peter Pluim, SAP EVP and global head of Enterprise Cloud Services, said in a statement.

The partnership comes as SAP encourages customers to move to SAP S/4HANA. HPE will supply, install and manage the infrastructure for the new offering -- including compute, storage and networking technologies that are certified and pre-configured for SAP software.

SAP, for its part, will deliver white-glove operations and application management services. In a release, the companies said, "SAP will add their expertise in operating complex private cloud landscapes from the operating system through the SAP HANA database, including the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud catalogue of applications such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP BW/4HANA."

The partnership builds on a longstanding relationship between the two companies. SAP said it chose HPE for its global reach and established brand with their joint customers.

In a recent interview with ZDNet, HPE CEO Antonio Neri said that HPE wants "to be known as the edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company." That entails building up its as-a-service business "because obviously customers want to consume their solutions in a more consumption driven, pay only for what you consume. And that experience, at the core is simplicity and automation for all the apps and data, wherever they live."

