HP's new 3D printing, additive manufacturing center in Barcelona tops 3 acres

HP opened a 150,000 square foot 3D printing additive manufacturing center in Barclelona, Spain as it aims to bolster research and collaboration among customers and partners.

The Barcelona 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center of Excellence is about the size of three football fields and designed to provide a factory environment for digital manufacturing collaboration.

According to HP, the Barcelona center will bring together digital manufacturing experts in systems engineering, data, analytics, software, material science, design and applications for additive manufacturing.

The more than 3 acre space also has flexible layouts, co-development spaces and HP's metal and plastic 3D printers as well as materials. Partners including BASF, GKN Metallurgy, Siemens, Volkswagen will also collaborate with HP for industrial applications.

HP's efforts in Barcelona complement the company's existing innovation centers in Corvallis, Oregon; Palo Alto, California; San Diego, California; Vancouver, Washington; and Singapore.

The company has been working to build an ecosystem for its systems and additive manufacturing overall. Notable developments from HP include: