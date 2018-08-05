HTC U12 Plus update, Note 9 leaks, Moto Z3 announced, Chromebook news (MobileTechRoundup show #440)

Before I head out to NYC to check out the upcoming new Note 9, Kevin and I chatted about all of the leaks and other mobile news on MobileTechRoundup show #440.
- HTC issues update for U12+ targeting haptic button improvement
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Is there anything we don't know yet?
- Moto Z3 announced: 5G Mod on a 2017 specced phone
- Surface Go reviews and availability launch
- Cheap "Android" tablets: FireHD 8 and 10 on sale
- Fortnite or Android: Not in the Play Store
- Acer Chromebook 13, Spin 13 arrive in September, starting at $650 and $750
- New Chrome OS update brings Smart Text Selection, Continue Reading and more to Dev Channel
- Nokia 7 Plus one week in (and I got my GV number back from Fi!)
Running time: 72 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 83MB)
