Huawei Brazil appoints new chief executive

Huawei has announced the appointment of Sun Baocheng as the new chief executive for its Brazilian operations.

The new chief of the technology giant's Brazil business has been working in the country over the last six years. Prior to being promoted to the top role in Brazil, he had been serving as president of the company's carrier business group since 2017.

Baocheng, an automation specialist, has been working at Huawei since 2005 and held various senior roles at the company's operations in China.

With the recent changes, Baocheng replaces Yao Wei, who has been CEO of Huawei Brasil since 2016. Under his watch, the company implemented the first 4.5G network in Brazil and launched hundreds of corporate networks.

In addition, Wei was also responsible for the Brazil launch of Huawei's cloud offering. He also led the relaunch of the company's consumer products and services business in 2019 following a previous departure from that space in 2015.

Huawei's operation in Brazil is active across operator and corporate networks, consumer products, as well as the company's cloud and artificial intelligence unit, launched in December 2019. This business unit is led by José Nilo Cruz Martins, formerly a country manager at Amazon Web Services, who joined the Chinese firm in January 2020.

Present in Brazil for over two decades, Huawei has five offices based in the Brazilian capitals of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Recife and Curitiba.