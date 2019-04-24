Huawei Cloud ramps up AI efforts with Singapore lab, partners

Huawei is ramping up its efforts in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of a lab in Singapore and new partnerships in the region to jointly develop applications in these two areas. The Chinese vendor says the new Cloud & AI Innovation Lab aims to build local AI talents and offer resources to help universities and enterprises conduct research and build cloud and AI applications.

The facility would provide Huawei's AI services such as research and development robots, development toolkits, and Traffic Intelligent Twins, which taps AI, cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things, and edge computing to help better manage cities, including traffic, emergency response, and public water systems. The lab aimed to cultivate AI talent and "incubate" AI applications, the Chinese vendor said.

Noting that Huawei had been operating in Singapore for 19 years, Huawei International CEO Nicholas Ma said the lab's objectives were in line with the country's smart nation initiatives and the company would offer technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud to drive innovation here.

"Our purpose is to help enterprises grow with intelligence and bring digital to every person, home, and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent Singapore," Ma said at the Huawei Cloud Summit held on Wednesday in the city-state.

The tech giant also inked agreements with various companies at the summit to deepen collaboration in cloud computing and AI in Asia-Pacific, which included Thai carrier CAT, mobile advertising and analytics platform Mobvista, data management vendor Veritas Technologies, AI-based data vendor ADVANCE.AI, and retail data platform 2D Fire.

Huawei in February opened a cloud region in Singapore with plans to develop the site into "one of its largest" outside its domestic Chinese market. The facility would offer the vendor's full cloud stack and AI capabilities aimed at helping startups and key vertical industries in the region. Huawei currently operates cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Russia, South Africa, and three Chinese cities Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing. Worldwide, it has 40 availability zones across 23 regions.

RELATED COVERAGE

Huawei 1Q revenue climbs 39 percent amidst US pressure

Chinese networking vendor has reported a 39 percent increase in revenue to 197.7 billion yuan (US$29.5 billion) for the first quarter of 2019, when it shipped 59 million smartphones and inked 40 commercial contracts for 5G globally.

Huawei has big plans for new Singapore cloud region

Chinese tech giant launches new cloud region in Singapore, where it says it is looking to develop into one of its largest outside China and will deliver artificial intelligence capabilities.

Singapore aims to build up AI skills for digital economy

Country's government has introduced initiatives to train 12,000 people in artificial intelligence skillsets, including industry professionals and secondary school students.

APAC firms recognise AI as competitive advantage, but see corporate culture as key challenge

Majority of Asia-Pacific business leaders see artificial intelligence as a key enabler in ensuring a competitive edge, but just 41 percent have actually adopted such tools, reveals a new study, which points to culture and skills as main challenges.

Huawei to invest $500M to boost cloud capabilities, services

Chinese tech giant says it plans to pump in US$500 million over five years to build up its cloud professional services and infrastructure, focusing on industry clouds and skills certification.