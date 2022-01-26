Why you can trust ZDNet
Huawei expands P50 Pro and P50 Pocket availability to more countries

Huawei's flagship smartphone and a new foldable phone will be available outside of China for the first time.

huawei-p50-pro.jpg

 Image: Huawei

Huawei's P50 Pro and P50 Pocket are already available in China, but the smartphone maker is ready to bring both phones to more markets. On Wednesday, Huawei announced the company is rolling out its flagship smartphone, the P50 Pro, and its latest foldable smartphone, the P50 Pocket, to international markets. 

Huawei is expanding the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket to markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. For specific countries, you'll need to check Huawei's website

The new markets don't include North America, which isn't a surprise given the restrictions placed on Huawei when it comes to doing business in the US. 

The P50 Pro is a device I'd love to test out myself. It's a stunning phone with promising features on paper, and, given my experience with previous Huawei phones, the camera is sure to be fantastic. Here's a quick look at the key specs of the P50 Pro:

  • Display: 6.6-inch OLED, 120Hz, 2,700 x 1,228
  • Operating System: EMUI12 (No Google Play support)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 888 4G
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel color, 40-megapixel mono, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 64-megapixel telephoto, 13-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.
  • Battery: 4,360mAh
huawei-p50-pocket.jpg

 Image: Huawei

Huawei's P50 Pocket is a foldable phone that folds like a traditional flip phone instead of like  Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 . Huawei's announcements spend a lot of time focusing on the camera features for both phones, including an Ultra Spectrum Camera Matrix on the P50 Pocket that promises clearer, crisper photos in both standard lighting and low light. 

Here are the key specs of the P50 Pocket:

  • Display: 6.9-inch OLED, 120Hz, 2,700 x 1,228
  • Operating System: EMUI12 (No Google Play support)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 888 4G
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB (premium model only)
  • Memory: 8GB, 12GB (premium model only)
  • Cameras: 40-megapixel, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 32-megapixel ultra spectrum camera, 10.7-megapixel front-facing selfie camera
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh

Pricing for both devices breaks down to €1199 for the P50 Pro, €1299 for the P50 Pocket, or €1599 for the P50 Pocket Premium Edition. Those prices convert to roughly $1,353, $1,466 and $1,804, respectively. 

Again, you'll need to check with Huawei for more specific countries and exact release dates. We'll publish more coverage of both phones in the coming days, but until then, what do you think about the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket?

