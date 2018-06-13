Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets now available in the US, M5 Pro includes M-Pen stylus

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

Huawei announced the MediaPad M5 tablets at MWC in February and then we took the M5 Pro for a test drive in March. These tablets incorporate the elegant Huawei design language and are solid tablets for business.

Amazon and Newegg launch with the 8.4 inch M5 at $319, the 10.8 inch M5 at $359, and the 10.8 inch M5 Pro at $449. The MediaPad M5 Pro comes with the M-Pen stylus. No news on the keyboard accessory I tested was provided for this release. These tablets are all WiFi models with no LTE version available in the US.

Many people, including me, primarily use a tablet for media consumption and this is one area where the Huawei MediaPad M5 excels. 2.5D curved glass with aluminum shells surround 2K QHD displays and speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The 8.4 inch MediaPad M5 has two speakers while the 10.8 inch models include four.

The Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Android 8.0 power these tablets while large 5,100 mAh and 7,500 mAh batteries ensure you can use these tablets for a couple of days of work.

The M-Pen charges via the M5 Pro's USB-C charger and should last about 50 days. The M-Pen is used for drawing, taking screenshots, launching apps, and much more.