Huawei sells six million P20 units, NEXT-IMAGE photo contest launched with outstanding prizes

The Huawei P20 Pro and P20 were released in late-March. Three months later and Huawei announced it has sold more than six million of these two devices, up 81 percent compared to the P10 Series last year.

I've now spent a couple of months with both devices, check out my one month article, and believe the Huawei P20 Pro is currently the best smartphone available.

Kevin Ho, president of Huawei's handsets product line, stated, "The incredible reception and sales performance of the HUAWEI P20 Series demonstrate that we understand our markets, and show our commitment to innovation and R&D. We see our success with the HUAWEI P20 Series as encouragement to drive us to continue to excel. Expect to see more from us before the year closes out."

NEXT-IMAGE Awards contest

Last year, Huawei held its first annual NEXT-IMAGE awards in partnership with the International Center for Photography. This year's contest runs from 13 June until 31 August and includes some fanastic prizes. Last year, more than 157,000 entries from 90 countries were submitted for the contest.

The 2018 NEXT-IMAGE Awards has six categories for entering your photo, including:

Good Night : Capturing fun moments in low light.

: Capturing fun moments in low light. Faces : Experimenting with identity and the power of portraiture.

: Experimenting with identity and the power of portraiture. Hello Life! : Sharing the emotion or the inspiration in everyday experiences.

: Sharing the emotion or the inspiration in everyday experiences. Check-In : Discovering new places and new experiences there.

: Discovering new places and new experiences there. Timeline : Filming stories in less than 30 seconds.

: Filming stories in less than 30 seconds. Storyboard: Telling a story in 9 frames - a grid of photos that develop a meaningful or intriguing narrative.

500 finalists will be selected with final judging being conducted by five industry experts and five younger visual storytellers. There will also be various classes, workshops, and more for helping you capture your best entry so make sure to read all of the details on the contest website.

There will be one Grand Prize winner who will win $20,000, a Huawei P20 Pro smartphone, and a Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop. Additionally there will be six best-in-category winners (P20 Pro and Matebook X Pro laptop) and 50 runner-up (Huawei P20 Pro) prizes.

All photos must be captured using a Huawei phone, but there is no restriction on which model you use or when you captured the photo. Each person can submit up to thirty works, which includes an image, story board set, or video file.

Honor Photo Cup for US consumers

Another photo contest, limited just to US consumers, just launched and is related to the World Cup football event currently taking place in Russia. The Honor Photo Cup aims to bring together mobile photography, culture, and competition. There will be teams and voting for this particular contest.

This contest is open to photos captured from any smartphone and not just an Honor or Huawei device. Make sure to thoroughly read all the entry rules and get your entry in this week.

Prizes for this contest include an Honor View 10, an Honor 7X, and an Honor Band 3.