Hybrid cloud adoption grows in Brazil

Brazilian organizations will see a surge in the adoption of the hybrid cloud computing approach, according to a new report.

The mixed approach of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services is expected to jump from 31 percent to 64 percent by the end of 2018, according to the IT Snapshot 2018 study, released by Brazilian services firm Logicalis.

Currently, the private cloud approach is favored by 60 percent of those polled, according to the report, which includes data from interviews with 151 technology decision makers in local organizations with income above 300 million reais ($72 million).

Reasons for the development of cloud strategies include a need to modernize infrastructure, cited by 59 percent of the participants and greater speed in catering for business demands, mentioned by 44 percent of respondents.

Budgets for IT overall have also increased by 14 percent in relation to 2017, according to the study.

In terms of new technology investment, the study suggests that 15 percent of those polled have ongoing projects within Big Data and analytics while 49 percent plan on starting these initiatives within the next 12 months.

Internet of Things is also an area where decision makers will be placing more resources, with 15 percent currently working on such projects and 39 percent planning on doing so within the coming year.