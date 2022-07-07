Hydrow Wave announced: Lighter, smaller, less expensive, but still effective

Small enough to fit in an NYC apartment Image: Hydrow

I've tested the original Hydrow rower for a few months now and will pass the 250,000-meter mark tomorrow morning. Thankfully, I have space in my garage for the rower, but Hydrow has received lots of feedback from people looking for a rowing machine with a smaller footprint at a lower price.

Hydrow responded to this feedback with the new Hydrow Wave that provides the same rowing machine experience for those in apartments and homes with less available space. It is also more compelling for people looking for an affordable home solution -- it's priced $1,000 less than the original Hydrow. The Hydrow Wave is available for $1,495 from Hydrow.com and Best Buy, with each new machine including a complimentary 1:1 personal coaching session.

More than 200,000 people are currently part of the Hydrow community; its revenue grew three times from 2021 to 2022. The Hydrow Wave should continue to help Hydrow grow with its lower entry price and smaller size. The Hydrow Wave is also lighter, so it can be more easily stored in an upright position and out of the way for multipurpose areas.

Here is how the Hydrow Wave stacks up to the original Hydrow:

Hydrow Wave vs Hydrow Specification Hydrow Wave Original Hydrow Dimensions 80"L x 19"W x43"H 86"L x 25"W x47"H Weight 102 pounds 145 pounds Materials Polycarbonate frame, aluminum feet Polymer body with aluminum/steel frame DIsplay 16" 1920x1080 fixed 22" 1920x1080 pixels pivot Seat 2-roller, 2-idler system 10-roller system Price $1,495 $2,495

The Hydrow Wave engages more than 86% of your body's muscles and is a low-impact exercise perfect for millions of people. While it is a smaller and lighter model, the same rowing sessions are available. You can experience the same results as with the original Hydrow rowing machine.

Hydrow athletes continue to travel around the world recording rowing sessions so that users can enjoy on-water experiences from many locations. There are now more than 4,000 workouts filmed live from more than 75 cities. Recent locations include Lake Tahoe, Newport City, Seville, and, of course, Boston.