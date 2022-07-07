/>
Home Health

Hydrow Wave announced: Lighter, smaller, less expensive, but still effective

The two barriers to purchasing the original Hydrow are size and cost -- so with the new Hydrow Wave, people can enjoy the full experience in a more compact version that is priced at $1,000 less than the original.
matt-miller-headshot.jpg
Written by Matthew Miller, Contributor on
hydrow-wave-nyc-apt-3

Small enough to fit in an NYC apartment

Image: Hydrow

I've tested the original Hydrow rower for a few months now and will pass the 250,000-meter mark tomorrow morning. Thankfully, I have space in my garage for the rower, but Hydrow has received lots of feedback from people looking for a rowing machine with a smaller footprint at a lower price.

Hydrow responded to this feedback with the new Hydrow Wave that provides the same rowing machine experience for those in apartments and homes with less available space. It is also more compelling for people looking for an affordable home solution -- it's priced $1,000 less than the original Hydrow. The Hydrow Wave is available for $1,495 from Hydrow.com and Best Buy, with each new machine including a complimentary 1:1 personal coaching session.

Hydrow Wave

 $1,495 at Hydrow

Also: Hydrow review: An immersive rowing machine experience that builds muscle fast

More than 200,000 people are currently part of the Hydrow community; its revenue grew three times from 2021 to 2022. The Hydrow Wave should continue to help Hydrow grow with its lower entry price and smaller size. The Hydrow Wave is also lighter, so it can be more easily stored in an upright position and out of the way for multipurpose areas.

Here is how the Hydrow Wave stacks up to the original Hydrow:

Hydrow Wave vs Hydrow

Specification Hydrow WaveOriginal Hydrow
Dimensions 80"L x 19"W x43"H86"L x 25"W x47"H
Weight 102 pounds145 pounds
Materials Polycarbonate frame, aluminum feetPolymer body with aluminum/steel frame
DIsplay 16" 1920x1080 fixed22" 1920x1080 pixels pivot
Seat 2-roller, 2-idler system10-roller system
Price $1,495$2,495

The Hydrow Wave engages more than 86% of your body's muscles and is a low-impact exercise perfect for millions of people. While it is a smaller and lighter model, the same rowing sessions are available. You can experience the same results as with the original Hydrow rowing machine.

Hydrow athletes continue to travel around the world recording rowing sessions so that users can enjoy on-water experiences from many locations. There are now more than 4,000 workouts filmed live from more than 75 cities. Recent locations include Lake Tahoe, Newport City, Seville, and, of course, Boston.

