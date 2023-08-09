'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Hyper's new hubs, docks, and SSD enclosures aim to help creative pros 'go beyond'
For most users, modern laptops and desktop systems come with all the ports they will ever need, but creative professional working with photos and video needs the flexibility that high-speed, high-performance hubs, docks, and SSD enclosures offer.
Enter Hyper, a US-based company with almost two decades of experience with connectivity solutions. The company has unveiled a new line of accessories called HyperDrive Next.
This line consists of four different accessories:
- HyperDrive Next USB-C Hubs: With the option of choosing from configurations ranging from 4 to 11 ports, each offers high-speed data transfers thanks to 10Gb USB transfers, and 312Mbs SD 4.0 ports, and support up to 140W PD 3.1 passthrough power (note that 140W PD passthrough ports are only available on 8-, 10-, and 11-port models). Rounding off these hubs are 4K60hz HDMI ports, making them capable of expanding the capabilities of both laptops and desktops. The HyperDrive Next 6-port USB-C hub is available now from Best Buy.
- HyperDrive Next USB4 NVMe SSD Enclosure: With 40 Gbps transfer speeds, this enclosure supports M.2 NVMe SSDs and can house up to 16TB of storage. For those going into the outdoors, the enclosure features IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.
- HyperDrive Next 10 Port Business Class USB-C Dock: Pro-grade dock that supports dual 4K monitors for PC, Mac, and Chromebook, high-speed file transfers using the 10Gbps USB and SD 4.0 ports, and a detachable USB-C cable.
- HyperDrive Next Dual 4K HDMI 7 Port USB-C Hub. Perfect for M1 and M2 MacBook owners wanting 4K dual monitor support, this hub also features 10Gbps USB high-speed ports, and can charge devices with its 100W PD power pass-through port.
"HyperDrive Next exemplifies our 'Go Beyond' ethos," says Barry Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hyper, "taking the limitless potential of creativity and pairing it with technological innovation and environmental responsibility. This is a new standard for creative connectivity solutions."
If you're looking for professional accessories at a price that won't break the bank -- the HyperDrive Next USB4 NVMe SSD enclosure has a list price of $120, the hubs range from $60 to $120, the 10-port business class dock is $200, and the dual 4K HDMI 7-port hub is $150 -- then this is a range worth exploring.