I captured the 2024 solar eclipse, from first contact to totality. Here are the photos

Missed out on the 2024 solar eclipse? ZDNET's Taylor Clemons captured the event to share with anyone who couldn't travel to witness it in person.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

A total solar eclipse took place on April 8, 2024. And I wasn't going to let the photo opportunity of a lifetime pass me by. 

So I grabbed my trusty Canon Rebel T7 and its 75-300mm lens, layered on some Neewer neutral density and UV filters, grabbed my solar eclipse glasses, and staked out the perfect spot in my yard for a clear view of the event. Here are the photos I captured, from start to finish.

The sun viewed through several neutral density and UV filters. The moon is beginning to move across the sun
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
img-3581
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
img-3619
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
img-3647
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
img-3670
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
img-3708
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
mg-3729
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
mg-3733
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
mg-3770
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
mg-3812
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
mg-3842
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
mg-3966
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
mg-4059
Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
A centered view of the April 2024 solar eclipse totality
Joe Hribar/Taylor Clemons/ZDNET
