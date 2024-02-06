/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Services & Software Operating Systems Mobile OS Android

I get customized news from Google Assistant every day. Here's how you can too

Say "Hey, Google, play the news" and your Android device will do just that. Don't like what you're hearing? It's easy to select your preferred news sources.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer
Android figure at Google CES 2024
June Wan/ZDNET

When you say, "Hey, Google, play the news" your phone, tablet, or speaker will give you a vocal summary of the news, like a podcast geared specifically for important events that have gone on around the world. But where and how does it select the sources it draws on? 

You.

Also: The best smart speakers: Sonos, Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, and more compared

Or, more specifically, your configuration options.

Although, out of the box, Google Assistant is configured with certain news organizations that it draws upon, the developers have allowed for the customization of those sources. This is a nice feature, especially if you have a preferred news source.

You'll find several categories to choose from, including General, Technology, Business, Sports, World, Entertainment, Politics, Science, Health, Art And Lifestyle, National, and Local. Within each category, there are different sources to select. The list isn't exhaustive (and local news could certainly use more sources), but you should find enough to round out your news wrap-up.

Let me show you how you can customize news wrap-up from Google Assistant.

How to customize your news sources

What you'll need: The only thing you'll need is an Android device that includes Google Assistant. I would make sure your device is fully updated, so you're not only getting the best experience but also the added security that comes with the updates. Fall too far behind and your device can become vulnerable.

With that taken care of, let's add some sources.

1. Open Settings

The first thing to do is open the Settings app. You can do this by either pulling down the Notification Shade twice and tapping the gear icon at the bottom or by locating and tapping the Settings launcher in the App Drawer.

2. Open Apps

Next, locate and tap Apps.

The Apps entry in Android Settings.

You should find Apps near the top of the Settings page.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Also: If Android moves from Assistant to Bard, I'm opting out. Here's why

3. Go to Assistant

From the Apps page, find the Assistant entry and tap it.

The Assistant entry within Settings > Apps.

You'll find Assistant under the General section.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Find You

The next step on your journey is to locate You and tap it.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Whoever said you couldn't find You in the digital divide...

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

5. Go to News

On the resulting page, tap News.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

All the news that's fit to hear.

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Also: How to use quick phrases on your Pixel phone to save you time and effort

6. Add your sources

On the News page, tap Add Shows at the top. You'll then be taken to the sources page, where you can scan through all the categories and listings. When you find a source you want, tap the Star icon to add it. Continue doing this until you've added all the sources you want. When you've finished, tap Done.

The Art and Lifestyle news category.

You'll find plenty of sources to choose from.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

7. Arrange your sources

Finally, you can arrange the news sources to place your favorites on top. To move a source, grab the move handle to the left of the source and drag it up or down. Continue with this until you have the order you want.

A sample listing of news sources for Google Assistant.

Arranging your sources is as easy as tap and drag.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Also: A simple idea that could make Android more secure

Congratulations, you've just customized the news sources Google Assistant will use when you say, "Hey, Google, play the news," so you'll get only the news you want, read aloud by Android.

And who said we weren't drawing ever nearer to the singularity?

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Apple Vision Pro with Tim Cook in the reflection

I've tried Vision Pro and other top XR headsets and here's the one most people should buy

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI image generators to try right now

365499141-252264697622883-3897139225705278962-n

The best TVs of 2024: Expert tested