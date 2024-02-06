'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I get customized news from Google Assistant every day. Here's how you can too
When you say, "Hey, Google, play the news" your phone, tablet, or speaker will give you a vocal summary of the news, like a podcast geared specifically for important events that have gone on around the world. But where and how does it select the sources it draws on?
You.
Or, more specifically, your configuration options.
Although, out of the box, Google Assistant is configured with certain news organizations that it draws upon, the developers have allowed for the customization of those sources. This is a nice feature, especially if you have a preferred news source.
You'll find several categories to choose from, including General, Technology, Business, Sports, World, Entertainment, Politics, Science, Health, Art And Lifestyle, National, and Local. Within each category, there are different sources to select. The list isn't exhaustive (and local news could certainly use more sources), but you should find enough to round out your news wrap-up.
Let me show you how you can customize news wrap-up from Google Assistant.
How to customize your news sources
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need is an Android device that includes Google Assistant. I would make sure your device is fully updated, so you're not only getting the best experience but also the added security that comes with the updates. Fall too far behind and your device can become vulnerable.
With that taken care of, let's add some sources.
1. Open Settings
The first thing to do is open the Settings app. You can do this by either pulling down the Notification Shade twice and tapping the gear icon at the bottom or by locating and tapping the Settings launcher in the App Drawer.
2. Open Apps
Next, locate and tap Apps.
3. Go to Assistant
From the Apps page, find the Assistant entry and tap it.
4. Find You
The next step on your journey is to locate You and tap it.
5. Go to News
On the resulting page, tap News.
6. Add your sources
On the News page, tap Add Shows at the top. You'll then be taken to the sources page, where you can scan through all the categories and listings. When you find a source you want, tap the Star icon to add it. Continue doing this until you've added all the sources you want. When you've finished, tap Done.
7. Arrange your sources
Finally, you can arrange the news sources to place your favorites on top. To move a source, grab the move handle to the left of the source and drag it up or down. Continue with this until you have the order you want.
Congratulations, you've just customized the news sources Google Assistant will use when you say, "Hey, Google, play the news," so you'll get only the news you want, read aloud by Android.
