I wish I'd bought this $10 magnifier years ago

My eyes aren't what they used to be. Well, to be honest, my eyes were never that good, but I managed. Now I'm finding doing tasks that involve small things to be a bit problematic, it was time to do something about it.

Enter the $10 magnifier, complete with LED lights.

I've used head-mounted magnifiers before -- such as the Optivisor -- but once you add the loupe and the light, the package is over $100. I have one, but I find the light bulky, and it doesn't even use LEDs, but instead xenon bulbs.

I've seen a number of cheaper alternatives, but tended to shy away. "Buy cheap, buy twice," and all that. The I noticed that my UK electronic supplier -- RS Components -- had a cheap magnifier that came with the loupe and a handy LED light, for about $10.

This supplier doesn't, as a rule, sell rubbish because people would send things back, so I paid my money and took a chance.

And I was blown away by how good it was.

SE LED-illuminated head-mounted magnifier The headband is comfortable, and fits my huge head

The twin-LED lights powered by two AAA batteries is bright, and I can pan it left and right, and angle it downwards, depending on what I'm doing

It's got three lenses (a fixed 1.9x stereo lens, a drop-down 1.9x stereo lens, and a 4.5x loupe) allowing for four magnifications up to 8.3x

The lenses are high quality and distortion-free

It's lightweight (which initially makes it feel cheap), but durable

And it's available on Amazon for $10! $10 at Amazon

I've used mine now for a couple of months and I have no complaints. I really love the pan and tilt LEDs, that allows me to get the light exactly on what I'm doing.

Highly recommended!