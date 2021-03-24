IBM adds new services to its cloud security portfolio

IBM on Wednesday announced a new suite of security services that aim to help enterprises apply a unified security approach across dispersed hybrid cloud environments.

IBM said the expanded Security Services for Cloud portfolio is designed to help companies connect and simplify cloud security across ecosystems, bringing together IBM and third-party technologies alongside support to manage security across cloud environments including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

The new services leverage AI and automation to help enterprises identify and prioritize risks, respond to potential threats across cloud environments, and connect that data with their broader security operations and on-premises systems, IBM said.

"Cloud security can appear daunting, with defenders facing an expansive attack surface, shared responsibility models and rapidly evolving cloud platforms and tools," said Vikram Chhabra, Global Director of Offering Management and Strategy for IBM Security Services. "We cannot assume that legacy approaches for security will work in this new operating model – instead, security should be modernized specifically for the hybrid cloud era, with a strategy based on zero trust principles that bring together context, collaboration and visibility across any cloud environment."

Updates to the portfolio include new advisory and managed security services that reduce the risk of cloud misconfigurations and provide insights into potential risks and threats. IBM is also rolling out new container security services including integration with IBM Security X-Force Red vulnerability management, which identifies and ranks container-related vulnerabilities in order to prioritize remediation.