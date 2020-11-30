IBM aims for quantum computing safe encryption, security tools

IBM Cloud said it will offer cryptography technology that will be futureproofed for quantum computing deployments.

Big Blue, which is among the key players in the quantum computing race, launched Quantum Safe Cryptography for Key Management and Application Transactions.

Quantum computing promises to solve new problems, leap past supercomputers and possibly used to easily break encryption algorithms and data security measures.

IBM's bet is that it can combine its security and hybrid cloud knowhow with its quantum computing research.

The new tools under the quantum-safe effort from IBM include:

Quantum Safe Crypto Support, a service to secure data transmissions between hardware externally and internally via a quantum-safe algorithm.

Extended IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Service, a design to protect transactional data within applications. The protection covers encryption schemes in databases and digital signature validation.

These services will support the following:

IBM Key Protect and for Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud;

IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service;

IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services.

The quantum security efforts add to IBM's existing portfolio including confidential computing, IBM Cloud Data Shield, research and IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center.

