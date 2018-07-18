IBM delivers Q2 revenue growth, IBM Z leads hardware gains

IBM delivered second quarter revenue growth of 4 percent from a year ago in a sign that the company may be turning the corner.

Big Blue reported non-GAAP second quarter earnings of $3.08 a share on revenue of $20 billion. Wall Street was expecting IBM to deliver non-GAAP second quarter earnings of $3.04 a share on revenue of $19.85 billion. IBM delivered its second consecutive quarter of revenue growth following a solid first quarter.

The company said its cloud as-a-service revenue was at an annual run rate of $11.1 billion. IBM also showed revenue growth of 15 percent for its "strategic imperatives" revenue, which includes analytics, security, cloud and Watson.

Hardware, led by IBM Z systems, delivered the strongest revenue growth in the quarter.

CEO Ginny Rometty said IBM is making progress in "high-value segments of the IT industry."

IBM also noted that it was performing well in hybrid cloud efforts as well as analytics, which saw revenue up 7 percent.

By unit, IBM's cognitive solutions division had revenue of $4.6 billion, flat compared to a year ago.