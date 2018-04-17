IBM Q1 solid, IBM Z boosts hardware, as-a-service run rate at $10.7 billion

Aided in part by currency rates, IBM reported a better-than-expected first quarter where "strategic imperatives" delivered double-digit revenue growth over the last 12 months and as-a-service sales hit an annual run rate of $10.7 billion.

IBM reported non-GAAP first quarter earnings of $2.45 a share on revenue of $19.1 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago. Adjusting for currency revenue was flat.

Wall Street was looking for first quarter adjusted earnings of $2.42 a share on revenue of $18.82 billion.

On a net basis, IBM reported earnings of $1.81 a share, or $2.3 billion.

Big Blue also maintained its outlook for 2018 and said it would deliver non-GAAP earnings of at least $13.80 a share. IBM also said it would deliver free cash flow of about $12 billion for 2018.

IBM's new businesses--also known as strategic imperatives--had revenue of $37.7 billion, up 12 percent over the last 12 months. In the first quarter, analytics revenue was up 9 percent with mobile up 19 percent. Security revenue in the first quarter was up 65 percent in the first quarter.

By unit, IBM's cognitive solutions division had revenue of $4.3 billion, up 6 percent. Business services had revenue of $4.2 billion, up 4 percent, with technology services and cloud platforms delivering sales of $8.6 billion, up 5 percent. Systems revenue got a boost from IBM Z mainframe sales in the first quarter with revenue of $1.5 billion, up 8 percent.

Here's a look at IBM's quarterly growth by product line.

A few notable items: