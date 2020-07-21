IBM, Red Hat, Adobe team up to help regulated industries with data-driven marketing

IBM, IBM-owned Red Hat and Adobe on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping highly-regulated industries, such as banking and healthcare, launch personalized marketing campaigns while keeping customer data sufficiently protected.

Data-driven marketing can be challenging in highly-regulated industries that typically keep client data off of the public cloud. To address that challenge, Adobe will enable its Adobe Experience Manager to run on Red Hat OpenShift, the open source container platform, so brands can run marketing campaigns from any hybrid cloud environment.

Experience Manager will also be available via the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, to help finance industry customers use it while meeting security and regulatory requirements.

Additionally, IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, will offer integrated support for clients across all of Adobe's core enterprise applications, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud.

"Now more than ever companies are accelerating their efforts to engage customers digitally," Anil Chakravarthy, EVP and GM of Digital Experience for Adobe, said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with IBM and Red Hat to enable companies in regulated industries to meet this moment and use real-time customer data to securely deliver experiences across any digital touchpoint, at scale and compliant with regulations."

For IBM, the partnership advances its efforts to drive hybrid cloud deployments. Earlier this year, on his first day on the job, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna published a letter to employees, declaring that "Hybrid cloud and AI are two dominant forces driving change for our clients and must have the maniacal focus of the entire company."

As part of the partnership, IBM will adopt the Adobe Experience Cloud itself, for its own global marketing.