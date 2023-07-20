Identify any plant with this AI-driven app, on sale for 75% off

StackSocial

There are roughly 350,000 plant species on this planet, according to data from Harvard. If you often find yourself wondering what some of the plants you encounter are, the Plantum app is for you. It's an artificial intelligence plant identifier app that goes beyond simple recognition, helping you care for the specific type of plant you have. Until July 23, you can take $45 off this lifetime subscription, dropping the price from $59 to $15.

Plantum (formerly NatureID) is easy to use. To get started, simply take a picture of one of your plants using the app. Utilizing the database of over 14,000 different plants, the AI will work its magic to identify the plant and give you its pertinent information. You'll receive recommendations on how to choose soil, water, and fertilize plants, set the appropriate temperature conditions, and more.

Do you have a favorite houseplant that isn't thriving? Plantum's content was made in collaboration with expert botanists, so it can help you identify diseases in a sick plant to help cure it of its maladies.

Plantum also acts like a plant journal. Keep your plant care on point when you set watering, misting, feeding, and rotating schedules right in the app. And if you want access to plant knowledge wherever you are, Plantum provides insightful articles and videos on various plant-related topics.

This subscription is exclusive for iOS 13 and up on iPhones and iPads, and will not work on other devices or operating systems.

A useful tool for anyone interested in plants -- indoor or outdoors -- the Plantum app has over 20 million downloads and an App Store rating of 4.6 stars.

Grab this lifetime subscription to Plantum AI Plant Identifier while it's on sale for just $15 (reg. $59) until July 23.