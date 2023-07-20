Identify any plant with this AI-driven app, on sale for 75% off

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
There are roughly 350,000 plant species on this planet, according to data from Harvard. If you often find yourself wondering what some of the plants you encounter are, the Plantum app is for you. It's an artificial intelligence plant identifier app that goes beyond simple recognition, helping you care for the specific type of plant you have. Until July 23, you can take $45 off this lifetime subscription, dropping the price from $59 to $15.
Plantum (formerly NatureID) is easy to use. To get started, simply take a picture of one of your plants using the app. Utilizing the database of over 14,000 different plants, the AI will work its magic to identify the plant and give you its pertinent information. You'll receive recommendations on how to choose soil, water, and fertilize plants, set the appropriate temperature conditions, and more.
Do you have a favorite houseplant that isn't thriving? Plantum's content was made in collaboration with expert botanists, so it can help you identify diseases in a sick plant to help cure it of its maladies.
Plantum also acts like a plant journal. Keep your plant care on point when you set watering, misting, feeding, and rotating schedules right in the app. And if you want access to plant knowledge wherever you are, Plantum provides insightful articles and videos on various plant-related topics.
This subscription is exclusive for iOS 13 and up on iPhones and iPads, and will not work on other devices or operating systems.
A useful tool for anyone interested in plants -- indoor or outdoors -- the Plantum app has over 20 million downloads and an App Store rating of 4.6 stars.
Grab this lifetime subscription to Plantum AI Plant Identifier while it's on sale for just $15 (reg. $59) until July 23.