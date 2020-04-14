iDrive Cloud Backup deal: Pay $3.48 for 5TB and save 95% the first year

If you want to backup all your devices -- whether it's a PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, or tablet -- to one cloud storage account but don't want to go broke doing so, check out this exclusive iDrive Cloud Backup deal for ZDNet readers.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

In our review of cloud storage services, we ranked iDrive among the best. Its main job is for backing up personal and small businesses, but it also works well for personal cloud storage. Unlike many other services, iDrive doesn't lock you down to a single computer. You can use one account to backup everything -- even network drives and Linux servers.

iDrive also enables you to retain deleted files and old file versions for a comprehensive backup solution. Plus, backups are done continuously and in real-time, so once the initial setup is complete, you're off the hook for backing up your devices. And if you want to make your backups safe from prowlers, iDrive offers private AES 256 encryption keys.

If you're looking for a personal or sole-proprietorship backup, this iDrive deal demands a look. It's easy to use and inexpensive.