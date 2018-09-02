 '

IFA 2018, Galaxy Watch, no Pixel watch, Apple rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #443)

There were several phones and some Chromebooks announced at IFA in Berlin last week so we spent some time going over all of them. I also had another week with the Galaxy Watch and like it the more I use it.

It's been another week with the Galaxy Watch, along with quite a few announcements at IFA in Berlin so Kevin and I recorded a bit longer MobileTechRoundup show #443 this week.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • IFA 2018: BB KEY2 LE, U12 Life, Xperia XZ3, Honor Play, Motorola Android One
  • IFA 2018: Lenovo 4K Chromebook, Dell Inspiron Chromebook
  • No Pixel Watch coming this year?
  • Another week with the Samsung Galaxy Watch
  • Pixel 3 leaked this week
  • Apple event is September 12, but it looks like everything leaked already

Running time: 83 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 93MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

