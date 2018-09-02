IFA 2018, Galaxy Watch, no Pixel watch, Apple rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #443)

It's been another week with the Galaxy Watch, along with quite a few announcements at IFA in Berlin so Kevin and I recorded a bit longer MobileTechRoundup show #443 this week.
- IFA 2018: BB KEY2 LE, U12 Life, Xperia XZ3, Honor Play, Motorola Android One
- IFA 2018: Lenovo 4K Chromebook, Dell Inspiron Chromebook
- No Pixel Watch coming this year?
- Another week with the Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Pixel 3 leaked this week
- Apple event is September 12, but it looks like everything leaked already
Running time: 83 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 93MB)
