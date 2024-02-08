/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Artificial Intelligence

I'm a ChatGPT pro but this quick course taught me new tricks, and you can take it for free

Udemy's 30-day free trial invites you to immerse yourself in AI learning goodness. What have you got to lose?
Written by David Gewirtz, Senior Contributing Editor
Businessman typing on laptop in office. Everything around is made of purple and blue colors.
Georgijevic/Getty Images

Let's continue to explore free online courses designed to help you up your AI game. Earlier, I wrote about graphics-related generative AI courses from courseware provider Udemy. This time, we're looking at text-based generative AI tools and how to get the most out of them.

Udemy is a courseware provider that distributes educational content from individual trainers, who are vetted through the use of student review ratings. Udemy's courses are sold individually, often at a decent discount off the list price. Alternatively, you can sign up for Udemy's $20-a-month plan, an all-you-can-eat buffet of tasty learning goodness.

Also: I turned my laptop into a desktop PC and I've never been more productive

Udemy offers a 30-day free trial, so if you're not in the mood to pay for your AI learnings, you can binge as many courses as you want within those 30 days and cancel before the renewal date. Since most courses are between three and 15 hours, a dedicated student can get in a lot of learning during that free trial period. Of course, you may decide you like the service enough to continue subscribing and learning.

Interesting Udemy AI courses to check out

I spent some time in Steve Ballinger's Complete ChatGPT Course For Work 2023 (Ethically)! and found it quite helpful. Clocking in at a little over two hours, this fast-moving course covered quite a bit, including how to get the most out of ChatGPT at work, and how to do that ethically.

Also: The best AI image generators: Tested and reviewed

Most of the lessons are only 3-10 minutes long, but they're packed with helpful tips. My two favorites were the sessions on using ChatGPT for translation and for social media posts. I often use Google's built-in translation, but that doesn't work for documents not found via Google. Sometimes I need to read an academic paper that's published in another language. It turns out ChatGPT can translate those (although there are length limits).

Another helpful tip involved social media posts. I don't want to have ChatGPT write my words for me, but the course showed how you can use ChatGPT to suggest social posting themes. I like that. You can feed it an article or blog post, and then ask ChatGPT for various social media approaches. It was powerful, and he taught the basics in less than four minutes.

Ballinger is an enthusiastic teacher. My favorite part was the 11-minute segment he calls "Hot Tips" -- a handy, rapid-fire list of suggestions.

Here's a list of courses you might find helpful:

More AI learning opportunities

Over the past few months, I've spotlighted courses from IBM, Amazon, OpenAI, and DeepLearning. Here are those articles:

Go ahead and dig into one or more Udemy courses. Let me know what you think in the comments below.

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to subscribe to my weekly update newsletter on Substack, and follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Apple Vision Pro with Tim Cook in the reflection

I've tried Vision Pro and other top XR headsets and here's the one most people should buy

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI image generators to try right now

365499141-252264697622883-3897139225705278962-n

The best TVs of 2024: Expert tested