Improve managing your data for $35, on sale this week only
Managing and analyzing data can be some of the most valuable work you can offer a modern business. To get your feet wet in the world of data science, it's important to get some foundational education on the concept while also learning the most valued programs in the world. You can take care of all of that with this limited-time deal.
This week only, you can get this Excel, VBA, and Data Science certification training bundle on sale for just $35 (reg. $429). This extensive e-learning resource comes with 13 courses and just over 50 hours of content.
One of the most valued courses in the bundle — Introduction To Excel features a digestible hour of content that's broken down into six lessons. This course alone can teach you the basics of Microsoft Excel, including how to access and use its most common tools and fundamental functions.
This course and others in the bundle are taught by instructors from Mammoth Interactive, which is owned by top-rated instructor John Bura. Mammoth Interactive has produced games for XBOX and iPhone among other major devices.
Machine Learning For Beginners is another popular course in this bundle. It features 19 lectures that break down the various types of machine learning models out there. It also includes content on how to load datasets, visualize attributes, and how to train your first model with Python's Panda and Scikit-learn libraries.
The rest of the course covers topics like Excel VBA, financial analysis with Excel, charts, and visualization with Excel, and even a guide to Amazon Honeycode.
