Practically indestructible gadgets that make great gifts

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

There are a few tech gadgets that, to me, seem like poorly made, or cheaply. Your new phone arrives and needs to be cosseted in a case right away; they seem so fragile.

Flimsy gadgets do not seem to last any time at all, making you wish that you had bought a more rugged item in the first place.

So here is a selection of my favorite rugged items that seem practically indestructible and might last you a good while longer than the breakable tech gadgets that frustrate you so much.

Garmin Instinct rugged watch Rugged enough to cope with all your fitness activities Garmin The Garmin Instinct is rugged enough to withstand shock, temperature extremes and is water resistant to 100m. It has GPS, a heart rate, and activity monitor. It can even monitor your stress levels and save activity profiles for you to train against. You can also use the TracBack feature to navigate back to your start point using the same route. $205 at Amazon

Need more gift ideas?

Check out our ZDNet Recommends directory or Holiday Gifts hub for some more inspiration.

Our sister sites also have the following gift guides: