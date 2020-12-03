India's BoAt cracks top 5 in wearables in Q3, says IDC

India's BoAt wearable devices, wrist worn and hearables, have enabled it to crack the top 5 vendors in shipments for the third quarter, according to IDC data.

BoAt is mostly known for its hearables, but those devices also track health and fitness, offer smart assistants and enhance audio. BoAt also has its Storm smartwatch.

Overall, the global wearables market jumped 35.1% from a year ago to 125 million units. Seasonality, product launches and the opening of global economies following COVID-19 restrictions.

According to IDC, BoAt has surged from less than 1% market share a year ago to 2.6% in the third quarter. BoAt's third quarter shipments and market share tied Fitbit for No. 5.

IDC said BoAt benefited from increased demand after India emerged from lockdowns. BoAt also benefited from marketing with local cricket teams. IDC noted that BoAt doesn't have the supply chain and global presence to be a global player. Nevertheless, India has a large population to keep BoAt in the global fray.

BoAt stood out given that the wearable pecking order is about the same as it was a year ago. Apple with its Apple Watch and AirPod devices took the No. 1 spot with 33.1% market share. Xiaomi and Huawei were No. 2 and No. 3 followed by Samsung.

As far as wrist worn devices go, Xiaomi was No. 1 followed by Apple, Huawei and Fitbit.