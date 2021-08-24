Infosys fixes India's tax portal after being called out on social media by tax department

Image: Income Tax India

InfoSys has fixed an IT issue regarding India's online tax portal, but only after it was called out by India's income tax regulator for allegedly not resolving the glitch for two and a half months.

The online tax portal, ITR e-filing portal 2.0, was rolled out in June as part of efforts to enhance user experience and "provide a single window access to the income tax related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders".

When the portal went live, however, Indian taxpayers found various glitches which led to the portal being taken offline. The portal was then left offline for two and a half months.

On Sunday, Income Tax India, a sub-department of India's Ministry of Finance, tweeted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain the slow turnaround.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD & CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved," Income Tax India wrote in a tweet.

A day after the social media callout, Infosys said it rectified the glitches and the portal was now live.

"The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers," Infosys said in a tweet.

For the first quarter of its financial year, Infosys reported net profit of ₹5,201 crore, $705 million, an increase over last year's Q1 net profit of ₹4,272 crore.

"Driven by the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients, we grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9% year-on-year and 4.8% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said last month.

