Self-driving cars and AI voice and image generation lead ZDNET's Innovation Index

Despite plenty of non-AI stories and trends bouncing around the headlines this week, ZDNET's Innovation Index panel again voted AI into the No. 1 slot -- and again three of the top four stories were AI as well.

Just to recap, each week ZDNET's editorial leaders narrow down the top 10 trends of the week, and then our panel votes to rank the top four. There were three hardware stories and multiple non-AI stories among the top 10 again this week, but only one of them attracted enough votes to make the final four. Our panel of journalists and analysts is always looking for the developments that are the most innovative and will have the biggest impact on the future. That has bolstered AI to the top of the leaderboard for the last five weeks. Here's the link to last week's report as an example.

This week's leading trends were:

The OpenAI revelation that it can now clone your voice with as little as a 15-second clip was by far the runaway number one trend of the week from our panel, with nearly twice as many votes as the second pick. Number two was technically the only non-AI story of the week -- Waymo's autonomous vehicles dropping off orders from Uber Eats -- but of course self-driving cars themselves are one of the most complicated implementations of AI.

Next on the leaderboard was the Apple research team publishing its ReALM AI model, which it claims is outperforming OpenAI's popular GPT-4. We're all closely watching this development since Apple CEO Tim Cook has already telegraphed that the company will be unveiling its AI plans at WWDC in June.

The fourth trend of the week was the update that OpenAI's DALL-E image generator can now let you select part of an image and use a voice prompt to edit and adjust the image.

