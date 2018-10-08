 '

Intel 9600K, 9700K, and 9900K CPU specs

Here are the tech specs for Intel's newest 9600K, 9700K, and 9900K soldered silicon.

Intel continues to unveil more new silicon, adding 9600K, 9700K, and 9900K to the lineup.

Here are the specs:

i9-9900K:

3.6GHz/5.0GHz Turbo Boost

  • 8-cores/16-threads
  • 16MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 95W TDP
  • Up to 40 PCIe lanes
  • Price: $488

i7-9700K:

  • 3.6GHz/4.9GHz Turbo Boost
  • 8-cores/8-threads
  • 12MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 95W TDP
  • Up to 40 PCIe lanes
  • Price: $374

i5-9600K:

  • 3.7GHz/4.6GHz Turbo Boost
  • 6-core/6-threads
  • 9MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 95W TDP
  • Up to 40 PCIe lanes
  • Price: $262

All the new processors are based on a refinement of the 14-nanometer process and will use the new Z390 chipset, which brings with it CNVi, a technology that offloads some of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth tech onto the CPU.

