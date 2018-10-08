Intel 9600K, 9700K, and 9900K CPU specs

Intel continues to unveil more new silicon, adding 9600K, 9700K, and 9900K to the lineup.
Here are the specs:
i9-9900K:
3.6GHz/5.0GHz Turbo Boost
- 8-cores/16-threads
- 16MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 95W TDP
- Up to 40 PCIe lanes
- Price: $488
i7-9700K:
- 3.6GHz/4.9GHz Turbo Boost
- 8-cores/8-threads
- 12MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 95W TDP
- Up to 40 PCIe lanes
- Price: $374
i5-9600K:
- 3.7GHz/4.6GHz Turbo Boost
- 6-core/6-threads
- 9MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 95W TDP
- Up to 40 PCIe lanes
- Price: $262
All the new processors are based on a refinement of the 14-nanometer process and will use the new Z390 chipset, which brings with it CNVi, a technology that offloads some of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth tech onto the CPU.
