Intel 9600K, 9700K, and 9900K CPU specs

Intel continues to unveil more new silicon, adding 9600K, 9700K, and 9900K to the lineup.

Here are the specs:

i9-9900K:

3.6GHz/5.0GHz Turbo Boost

8-cores/16-threads

16MB cache

Unlocked multiplier

95W TDP

Up to 40 PCIe lanes

Price: $488

i7-9700K:

3.6GHz/4.9GHz Turbo Boost

8-cores/8-threads

12MB cache

Unlocked multiplier

95W TDP

Up to 40 PCIe lanes

Price: $374

i5-9600K:

3.7GHz/4.6GHz Turbo Boost

6-core/6-threads

9MB cache

Unlocked multiplier

95W TDP

Up to 40 PCIe lanes

Price: $262

All the new processors are based on a refinement of the 14-nanometer process and will use the new Z390 chipset, which brings with it CNVi, a technology that offloads some of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth tech onto the CPU.

