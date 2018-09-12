Apple tries to wipe AirPower from the history books

Turns out AirPower was such a magical device that it disappeared altogether!

A year ago during the iPhone X unveiling Apple announced AirPower -- an all-in-one wireless charger for the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. The product never shipped, and today it seems that Apple has scrubbed almost all traces of it off its website.

At the time of writing this is the only reference to AirPower I can find on Apple's website:

So what happened to AirPower?

Well, while only Apple really knows (and at the time of writing Apple hasn't responded to a request for information), it seems like the product was vaporware and that the promise of an all-in-one charger has died.

I can't think off the top of my head of another product that Apple has announced at a major event and then failed to deliver, which suggests that some things are beyond the reach of even a company as powerful as Apple.

Over the past few weeks I've spoken to a number of sources in the accessories and charging business, and they all claim that not only was AirPower too ambitious, Apple had made the job of developing an all-in-one charger all the more difficult by using differing wireless charging protocols for the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

It's still possible that AirPower might make an appearance -- perhaps at the the October event where Apple is expected to refresh the iPad Pro, the MacBook, and the Mac mini -- but for now it seems that the company is trying to make us forget that it ever teased us with AirPower in the first place.