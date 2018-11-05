Intel announces new Xeon chips, the Cascade Lake AP and Xeon E-2100

Intel has announced two new members of its Xeon processor family: First, the Cascade Lake advanced performance processor is part of the Cascade Lake family, the next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors that are all expected to be released in the first half of 2019. Next, Intel announced the Xeon E-2100 processor, a single socket six-core CPU designed for SMBs. The E-2100 is generally available today.

The Cascade Lake advanced performance processor, Intel says, is architected for demanding high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads. It offers more memory channels than any other CPU. The multi-chip package delivers up to 48 cores per CPU and 12 DDR4 memory channels per socket. In terms of deep learning inference, the Cascade Lake advanced performance processor delivers an improvement of up to 17x images per second in comparison to the Intel Xeon Platinum processor at launch.

Meanwhile, the Xeon E-2100 processor supports workloads suitable for entry-level servers. It includes Intel's Software Guard Extensions (SGX) for data security. SGX, which has been included in previous generations of the Xeon E processor family, provides hardware-based security and manageability features.

The new chips demonstrate Intel's continued development of "a portfolio of workflow-optimized silicon," Lisa Spelman, VP and GM of Xeon and data center marketing, said last week. The portfolio, she said, is designed to "meet the wide breadth of compute and process demands" created by the exponential growth in data. In 2017, Intel collected more than $1 billion in revenue from Xeon processors used for artificial intelligence in the data center, Intel shared earlier this year.

