Intel launches industrial IoT processors, software packages for various industries

Special feature The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. We examine the rise of the digital twin, the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments. Read More

Intel launched two new industrial IoT processors at its Intel Industrial Summit as well as edge computing hardware and software reference designs aimed at specific use cases.

The 11th Gen Intel Core & Intel Atom x6000E Series processors aim to bring more compute to edge applications. The company also outlined an Edge Software Hub including use-case specific reference designs, customization tools and reusable container packages for retail, industrial, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

John Healy, vice president of Intel's IoT Group, said computer vision and inference are enabling new applications and has become "the killer app at the edge."

"The business impact of AI at the edge and vision workloads is an amazing growth area," said Healy.

Intel is aiming to create an ecosystem for industrial IoT, which will be enabled by 5G. Qualcomm launched edge computing processors and hardware reference designs with its 5G connectivity. Intel's play will be more about private 5G deployments as well as public network use.

Also: What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution | What is the IIoT? Everything you need to know about the Industrial Internet of Things

Healy added that Intel's industrial IoT strategy revolves around creating packages that can be deployed quickly and tailored to use cases. "Think of it as a full asset stack with reference designs, tooling, acceleration, applications, and connectivity," said Healy, who added that Intel is creating a consistent edge developer experience.

Intel has more than 200 early access partners engaged in new designs for edge computing.

IoT processors

The Intel Atom x6000E Series processors are designed to support graphics and media processing in a compact form factor.

Also: Five industries that will be affected by the combination of 5G and IoT

Some details include:

I/O improvements with up to a 2x performance boost over previous generations.

Intel UHD Graphics with 16 or 32 execution units.

Video encoding and decoding gains with the ability to support three independent displays with rich images.

Intel Time Coordinated Computing with integrated 2.5GbE networking.

16GB LPDDR4-3200 memory supporting Windows 10 Pro.

Siemens is including the Intel Atom x6000E Series in its Siemens Nanobox SIMATIC IPC227G and Nanopanel PC SIMATIC IPC277 systems.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processor family shares many of the specs of Tiger Lake overall, but has more IoT improvements such as extended temperatures, safety tools, and real-time networking and compute.

Details include: