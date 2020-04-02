Intel releases 'World’s Fastest' 10th-generation mobile processors

Intel has released the long-anticipated 10th-gen Comet Lake Core H-series processor, packing more power than ever into laptops.
The new processors fall into the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 lines, making it a very comprehensive refresh indeed, and one that will offer performance boosts pretty much across the board (except, unfortunately, for the budget end).
At the top end of the refresh is the Core i9-10980HK, which features eight cores, 16 threads, 16MB of Intel Smart Cache, and can run at up to 5.3 GHz Turbo.
Compared with a three-year-old system, the i9-10980HK delivers:
- Up to 54 percent more frames per second in gaming for even better playability across top titles
- Up to 44 percent better overall performance for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel
- Up to two times faster 4K video rendering and export making it faster and easier to create and share
The more modest Core i7-10750H processor, with up to 5.0 GHz Turbo is also quite impressive when compared to the three-year-old i7-10750H chip:
- Up to 44 percent more frames per second in gaming
- Up to 33 percent better overall performance
- Up to 70 percent faster 4K video exporting
The new chips will appear in laptops from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and others over the coming weeks.
