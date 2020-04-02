Intel releases 'World’s Fastest' 10th-generation mobile processors

Need a laptop with a lot of power? Intel has released the new 10th-gen Core H-series processors, capable of delivering up to a whopping 5.3 GHz.

Intel has released the long-anticipated 10th-gen Comet Lake Core H-series processor, packing more power than ever into laptops.

The new processors fall into the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 lines, making it a very comprehensive refresh indeed, and one that will offer performance boosts pretty much across the board (except, unfortunately, for the budget end).

At the top end of the refresh is the Core i9-10980HK, which features eight cores, 16 threads, 16MB of Intel Smart Cache, and can run at up to 5.3 GHz Turbo.

Compared with a three-year-old system, the i9-10980HK delivers:

  • Up to 54 percent more frames per second in gaming for even better playability across top titles
  • Up to 44 percent better overall performance for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel
  • Up to two times faster 4K video rendering and export making it faster and easier to create and share

The more modest Core i7-10750H processor, with up to 5.0 GHz Turbo is also quite impressive when compared to the three-year-old i7-10750H chip:

  • Up to 44 percent more frames per second in gaming
  • Up to 33 percent better overall performance
  • Up to 70 percent faster 4K video exporting 
10th-gen Comet Lake Core H-series processor lineup

10th-gen Comet Lake Core H-series processor lineup

 
10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Mobile Processors10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Mobile Processors10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Mobile Processors
Maximum Processor Frequency (GHz) Up to 5.3 Up to 5.1 Up to 4.6
Number of Processor Cores/Threads 8/16 6/12 to 8/16 4/8
Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Yes Yes Yes
Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 3.0 Yes Yes No
Intel® Hyper-Threading Technology (Intel® HT Technology) Yes Yes Yes
Intel® Smart Cache Size (MB) 16 12-16 8
Memory Type Support DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Number of Memory Channels 2 2 2
Intel® UHD Graphics Yes Yes Yes
Graphics Dynamic Frequency (MHz) Up to 1250 Up to 1150 Up to 1100
Intel® Quick Sync Video Yes Yes Yes
CPU/Graphics/Memory Overclocking4 Yes Partial (with i7-10850H) No
Intel® Optane™ Memory Support Yes Yes Yes
Intel® Virtualization Technology (Intel® VT) Yes Yes Yes
Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost (Intel® TVB) Yes
 Yes No
Intel® AES-NI Yes Yes Yes
Intel® TSX Yes Yes Yes
Intel® AVX26 Yes Yes Yes
Intel® SGX Yes Yes Yes
Intel® BIOS Guard Yes Yes Yes
Intel® Boot Guard Yes Yes Yes
Intel® OS Guard Yes Yes Yes
Intel® Identity Protection Technology (Intel® IPT) Yes Yes Yes

The new chips will appear in laptops from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and others over the coming weeks. 

