MSI release gaming and content creator laptops powered by 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Need a new laptop? MSI has unveiled new gaming and content creator laptops powered by 10th-generation Intel Core processors.

"The Creator 17, GE66 and GS66 combine advanced display technology with Intel's 10th gen processing power to provide the highest performance on the go," said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. "Whether it's gaming, rendering video or multitasking, these laptops exceed the needs of power users so they can focus on their work or play."

Creator 17

On the content creation front is the Creator 17, the he world's first laptop with a Mini LED display. The Creator 17 features an impressive, true-to-life color accuracy thanks to DisplayHDR1000 standards and the 4K screen has an industry-leading peak brightness of over 1000 nits allowing for a balanced contrast

The 17-inch system weighing less than 5.5 lbs and measuring less than 0.80-inch thick.

Creator 17 tech specs:

Processor: Up to 10th Gen. Intel Core i7-10875H processor

OS: Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro

Display: 17.3" UHD (3840x2160) MiniLED, HDR 1000, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-Level Thin Bezel (Optional)

Storage: 2× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

Keyboard: White backlight keyboard

Dimensions: 15.59(W)" x 10.21(D)" x 0.80(H)"

The MSI Creator 17 will be available online starting at $1799 on 4/15.

GS66 Stealth

The MSI GS66 Stealth isn't the standard shiney laptop that we've come to expect. Instead, if features a premium sandblasted core black chassis.

The GS66 Stealth is one of those laptops that's suitable for use in the office, thanks to its low profile, and gaming, thanks to powerful components like a smooth 300 Hz IPS-level display, the world's largest 99.9 Whr battery capacity and a brand new thermal Cooler Boost Trinity+ system made up of 0.1mm fan blades to maximize airflow and keep the system cool.

The GS66 Stealth also features a Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data transfer rates up to 40 Gbps and 8K display output, tmaking it ready to take on the most demanding workloads.

GS66 tech specs:

Processor: Up to 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor

OS: Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 300 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)

Storage: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot / 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Slot

Keyboard: Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Dimensions: 14.17(W)" x 9.65(D)" x 0.71(H)"

The GS66 Stealth is now available for pre-order at Newegg starting at $1,599. Available online at all online retail platforms such as Bestbuy.com on 4/15.

GE66 Raider

The MSI GE66 Raider features the latest CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics and a 15.6-inch ultrafast 300Hz display and a massive 99.9 Whr battery

It also features MSI's exclusive Mystic Light with panoramic aurora lighting displays 16.8 million colors that compliments the Raider's sci-fi-inspired aluminum casing for a sleek and stylish look.

GE66 Raider tech specs:

Processor: Up to 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor

OS: Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 300 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level thin bezel panel (Optional)

Storage: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Slot + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot

Keyboard: Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Dimensions: 14.09(W)" x 10.51(D)" x 0.92(H)"

The MSI GE66 Raider will be available online starting at $1799 on 4/15.