Intel suspends operations in Russia

Intel has announced that it will suspend all business operations in Russia in the wake of the continued invasion of Ukraine.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," the company said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia."

The move by the chip maker follows a decision last month to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

Intel added it continues to work on supporting its 1,200 employees in Russia.

"We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimise disruption to our global operations," the company said.

Intel's decision joins a growing list of tech firms that have halted or ended services in Russia. Others on that list have included Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, MasterCard, Visa, and DXC.

On the flipside there are others such as Cloudflare and Akamai that refused to pull services out of Russia, claiming shutting down operations there would be a victory for the Russian government.