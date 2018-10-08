Intel unveils 28-core Xeon W-3175X extreme workstation processor

Intel teased us with its 28-core Xeon processor back at Computex in June. Now we have more specs, and this is a monster of a processor.
Here's what Intel's new 28-core Xeon W-3175X brings to the table:
- 3.1GHz/4.3GHz boost (applies to two cores only)
- 28-cores/56-threads
- Unlocked multiplier
- 38.5MB cache
- 68 PCIe lanes (44 on the CPU and another 24 on the chipset)
- 265W TDP
- LGA3647 server-based socket
This CPU is aimed at workstations handling high-end rendering and animation work, workloads that benefit from having more cores as opposed to faster processors.
The W-3175X offers up to 125GB/s of memory bandwidth and will support advanced instruction sets such as AVX-512.
Both Asus and Gigabyte have announced that they will offer motherboards for the LGA3647-socket Xeon W-3175X.
The chip will go on sale in December, and as yet there's no word on pricing.
