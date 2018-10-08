Intel unveils 28-core Xeon W-3175X extreme workstation processor

Intel teased us with its 28-core Xeon processor back at Computex in June. Now we have more specs, and this is a monster of a processor.

Here's what Intel's new 28-core Xeon W-3175X brings to the table:

3.1GHz/4.3GHz boost (applies to two cores only)

28-cores/56-threads

Unlocked multiplier

38.5MB cache

68 PCIe lanes (44 on the CPU and another 24 on the chipset)

265W TDP

LGA3647 server-based socket

This CPU is aimed at workstations handling high-end rendering and animation work, workloads that benefit from having more cores as opposed to faster processors.

The W-3175X offers up to 125GB/s of memory bandwidth and will support advanced instruction sets such as AVX-512.

Both Asus and Gigabyte have announced that they will offer motherboards for the LGA3647-socket Xeon W-3175X.

The chip will go on sale in December, and as yet there's no word on pricing.

