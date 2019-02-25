Internet of Things: Lenovo's new edge server isn't much bigger than a notebook

Lenovo's Data Center Group (DCG), which recently announced its fifth consecutive quarter of profit growth on revenue of $1.6 billion, has unveiled a portfolio of edge/IoT-related products and services at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

ThinkSystem SE350

The ThinkSystem SE350 is Lenovo's first purpose-built edge server, designed to live not in a traditional data centre, but in locations close to where data is generated, in order to address issues surrounding security, latency, bandwidth and downtime. It's a small-footprint server measuring 1.75 inches high, 8.1 inches wide and 14.9 inches deep that can be mounted on a wall, stacked on a shelf or installed in a rack.

Image: Lenovo

The ThinkSystem SE350 is a high-performance server based on Intel's Xeon-D processor with 256GB of RAM and 16TB of internal solid-state storage. Multiple connectivity options are offered, including wired Ethernet, wi-fi and cellular LTE.

Because it will deploy in a variety of locations, security is a key consideration. The ThinkSystem SE350 includes encrypted storage and physical security features such as a locking bezel, along with intrusion and tamper-detection mechanisms. The server will also feature 'zero-touch' deployment software.

The ThinkSystem SE350 will come to market in the summer, Lenovo says.

Edge/IoT partnerships

Lenovo has also teamed up with various industry partners to support a number of edge/IoT use cases. These include: Pivot3, which is working with Lenovo on smart city applications; Scale Computing, which along with Lenovo will enable retail customers to deploy mini-data centres at the network edge; VMware, whose Project Dimension will extend VMware Cloud to a software-defined data center in a hyperconverged appliance-as-a service; software vendors and communication service providers, in emerging areas like MEC (multi-access edge computing), C-RAN (cloud radio access network) and O-RAN (open radio access network); and Orange, with whom Lenovo has established a Joint Innovation Partnership focusing on composable hardware using Intel Rack Scale Design.