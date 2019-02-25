Lenovo: New Chromebook, Yoga and ThinkPads with LTE-A, gigabit Wi-Fi and revamped security

The rising tension between IoT and ERP systems The Internet of Things is the new frontier. However, generations of ERP systems were not designed to handle global networks of sensors and devices. Read More

Lenovo has revealed its latest range of business-targeted ThinkPad laptops with a focus on always-on, high-speed connectivity, alongside a new low-cost Chromebook for frontline workers.

The new machines in the ThinkPad line-up — the T490s, T490, T590, X390 and X390 Yoga — were unveiled at the MWC show in Barcelona.

The ThinkPad T490 is designed to offer up to gigabit wireless connectivity while on the move and the best possible signal strength via its CAT16 LTE-A support with the 4x4 UltraConnect antenna configuration.

The ThinkPad T490s, X390 and X390 Yoga also feature new Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ technology, offering gigabit data transfer when connected to suitable Wi-Fi networks, alongside Bluetooth 5.1. For when Wi-Fi isn't available, each of the new ThinkPads is also available with an optional LTE-A Wireless WAN offering data transfer speeds of up to one gigabit.



Lenovo has also improved security on the new machines, offering the Match-on-Chip fingerprint reader that ensures the biometric image never leaves the chip, the ThinkShutter physical camera cover, and ThinkPad PrivacyGuard that activates screen privacy at the touch of a button. PrivacyGuard isn't available on the T590 and X390 Yoga.

The ThinkPad BIOS has also been overhauled for security, with a new GUI, the ability for admins to set remote supervisor or privileged access passwords, settings to restrict port access and delete data using Secure Wipe, and a 'self-healing' BIOS that can revert to a known good backup copy in the event of BIOS corruption or a malicious attack.

Hardware-wise the machines will run on the latest 8th generation Intel Core processors and offer dual-microphones with four meter far-field performance for better sound quality during VOIP calls. The T series is also available with a HDR display with Dolby Vision, while the T490s and T490 are also available with a low-power 400-nits FHD screen.

Levovo also unveiled new machines aimed at 'firstline workers', particularly those working in fields such as retail, hospitality, travel, and manufacturing.

It said the new Lenovo 14w and 14e Chromebooks had been built to handle the wear and tear of the shop or factory floor, as well as sporting batteries designed to last each day.

The Lenovo 14w runs Windows 10 Pro, packs a AMD A6-9220c performance processor and a 14-inch FHD with IPS touch display. It is 17.7mm thick and weighs 3.39lbs, with an aluminum top cover, spill-proof and backlit keyboard, and 57 Whr battery.

The Lenovo 14e Chromebook runs on an AMD A4-9120c performance processors and has a 14-inch FHD with IPS touch display. It is 17.7mm thick and weighs 3.27lbs, with an aluminum top cover, spill-proof and backlit keyboard, and 57 Whr battery.

The ThinkPad T490s will be available from May 2019, with an expected starting price of $1279.

The ThinkPad T490 will be available from May 2019, with an expected starting price of $999.

ThinkPad T590 will be available from May 2019, with an expected starting price of $1029.

ThinkPad X390 will be available from May 2019, with an expected starting price of $1099.

ThinkPad X390 Yoga will be available from May 2019, with an expected starting price of $1359.

The Lenovo 14w with Windows 10 will be available from March 2019, with an expected starting price of $299.

The Lenovo 14e Chromebook will be available from March 2019, with an expected starting price of $279.

