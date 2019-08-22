Intuit delivers solid Q4, cuts Q1 earnings outlook, finishes with 4.5 million QuickBooks Online subscribers

How AI can help organize your finances Tonya Hall talks to Dr. Ashok Srivastava, senior vice president and chief data officer at Intuit, about how his company uses AI to make financing easier for individuals and businesses.

Intuit closed out a strong fiscal year and continued to grow its QuickBooks Online subscriber base and grow its small business footprint.

The company reported a fourth quarter operating loss of $153 million, or 17 cents a share, on revenue of $994 million, up 15% from a year ago. Non-GAAP loss for the fourth quarter was 9 cents a share.

Intuit was expected to report a fourth quarter non-GAAP loss of 15 cents a share on revenue of $961.9 million. Intuit makes the bulk of its annual revenue in its second and third quarters due to tax season.

Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit, said sales growth was driven by its small business and self-employed group. For fiscal 2019, Intuit reported revenue growth of 13%, ahead of its projection of growth of 8% to 10%. Goodarzi added that Intuit's plan was to use artificial intelligence throughout its portfolio to enable businesses and consumers to make better decisions.

For the fiscal year, Intuit reported revenue of $6.8 billion, up 13% from a year ago, with operating income of $1.9 billion.

As for the outlook, Intuit projected fiscal first quarter revenue of $1.1 billion to $1.135 billion, up 9% to 11%, with non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents a share to 25 cents a share. Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP earnings of 34 cents a share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

For fiscal 2020, Intuit said revenue will be between $7.44 billion to $7.54 billion, up 10% to 11%, with non-GAAP earnings of $7.50 a share to $7.60 a share.

Among the key figures: