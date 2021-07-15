Intuit QuickBooks launches QuickBooks Card Reader for $49

Intuit QuickBooks is launching QuickBooks Card Reader and Smart Stand, hardware designed for small businesses with QuickBooks Payments integration.
QuickBooks Card Reader highlights how technology vendors targeting small businesses are integrating software platforms and hardware. QuickBooks customers have had access to other card readers, but Intuit's latest effort represents the first hardware designed by the company. Podium recently launched a card reader that integrates with its SMB platforms. Square, Clover, PayPal, and a host of others are offering card readers as part of the SMB stack.
The card reader, which will cost $49, primarily offers integration with QuickBooks and reconciles transactions automatically. Intuit Card Reader can read cards via insert, tap, or digital wallet.
On the hardware front, Intuit aimed for affordability and features that communicate the status of a transaction. Features include:
- An LED display that starts with "hello," displays purchase amount, and enables tipping and payment confirmation
- Smart tipping tools, including the ability for small businesses to customize three tip options
- Connectivity and battery life indicators
- Compliance with mandates that require a business owner to show a total charge amount
The QuickBooks Card Reader will be paired with the QuickBooks Power Stand, which will charge the card reader and include ports for charging phones and tablets. The devices were designed by Intuit and developed with partners Box Clever, PCH International, and payments technology from BBPOS.
Intuit said QuickBooks Power Stand will be available later this summer for $39. A QuickBooks Card Reader and Power Stand bundle will be $79.
