Investment in cloud and AI to increase in Brazil

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence will be the core areas of focus when it comes to investment in technology in Brazil in 2020, according to a new study.

The research published by technology company CI&T and Opinion Box with 500 Brazilian decision-makers between November and December 2019 has found that 46.1% of executives will be investing in cloud while 45.6% will pour resources into artificial intelligence projects.

Process automation was another area cited as a priority, with seven in ten respondents saying they intend to invest in that area this year. Additionally, the study has found 56,2% of executives plan on investing in a department devoted to digital development this year.

Perceptions around what will drive growth in a general sense were roughly along the lines of respondents' investment plans. According to the study, 56.8% of respondents believe cloud will be the main driver of business growth overall in 2020, while projects around the Internet of Things were cited by 49.2% of those polled.

In addition to these two technologies, the application of artificial intelligence (47.5%) and virtual assistants (41.1%) were also mentioned as innovations that will be crucial to business success.

Data privacy and security is another area that was highlighted in the survey: Some 75,8% of the decision makers polled stated they foresee their businesses will be impacted by the introduction of the data protection regulations in Brazil, this coming August.

The Agenda 2020 study by Deloitte suggests that Brazilian companies will be focused on investing in new technologies as well as training of staff as key priorities for 2020.

According to the consulting firm's annual research, 74% of Brazilian companies polled will invest in new technologies, as well as education and training of their workforce (73%) as top priorities this year, regardless of macroeconomic conditions.