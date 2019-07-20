InvisibleShield Glass+ Privacy screen protector: Keep your iPhone XS safe from drops and prying eyes

Consumer's dilemma: iPhone XS or iPhone XR? Those wanting to upgrade their iPhones currently have an interesting quandary. And Apple store employees are very aware of it.

Since I carry my phones in my pants pocket and often with just a very slim case, I've been using tempered glass screen protectors for years. Given the density of people on my commute and lack of elbow room on flights, along with some sensitive data I carry around on my phone, I've moved to using screen protectors with a privacy filter.

For the past couple of weeks, I've been using the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Privacy screen protector on my Apple iPhone XS. Just one day after installing the screen protector, it proved its worth in one regards and every day since then for another reason. It is available now for $44.99.

Product details

The InvisibleShield Glass+ Privacy screen protector incorporates Ion Matrix technology to provide three times the shatter protection compared to an unprotected display. The glass is smooth to the touch with oil-resistant technology that eliminates fingerprints and smudges. The edges of the screen protector are beveled and extend over all viewable area of the display while still having a bit of space for you to use your iPhone XS in a case.

In addition to the tempered glass screen protection, this protector is designed to provide full screen privacy when viewed at an angle to either side. There is no privacy provided when viewing the display from the top or bottom of your iPhone, but tilt it just about 30 degrees to the right or left to have your data hidden from curious eyes. Now that I've tested a couple of these privacy screen protectors, I now require this type on all of my phones.

Installation

The retail package includes the screen protector, EZ Apply tray, installation instructions, microfiber cloth, cleaning wipe, and dust removal sticker. Make sure to read the instructions if you haven't installed an InvisibleShield protector before to ensure you get it right the first time.

I cleaned the display, snapped on the EZ Apply tray, removed the plastic covering from the backside of the protector, aligned the two tabs, and positioned the screen protector on my iPhone XS. Alignment was simple and perfect while there wasn't a single bubble under the protector.

Unexpected drop testing

I happened to install the screen protector while on a business trip, which proved to be rather timely. While getting out of the rental car the day after I installed the protector my iPhone XS fell over three feet from the seat right onto the concrete parking lot surface in a face down manner.

There were two chips out of the edge of the protector, one in the upper right and the other in the lower left, and a large break across the top right quarter of the front. The iPhone XS itself was perfect with no damage on the display or the edges since it was in a slim case.

The protector still worked perfectly fine in privacy mode and when looking straight on at the display the break across the upper right was not visible. Thankfully, I was able to replace the protector with another review sample. This is actually the same result you get if you buy this protector too since ZAGG provides a limited lifetime warranty and will replace your screen protector if it gets worn or damaged. Make sure to read the warranty policy and register your protector to ensure you are covered in the event of breakage.

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Privacy screen protector is the best protector I've ever used and I will be looking for this protector for all of my future phones.

