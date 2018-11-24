InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard for Apple iPhone XR and Google Pixel 3 XL: Protect your display and your eyes

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

After using hundreds of PDAs and smartphones over the last 20 years, I've only broken the display twice. However, I have dropped my devices and had the glass screen protector break several other times, thus keeping my device display from breaking.

Given the large number of broken glass displays I see on my commute, while walking around the city, and while meeting up with friends and family it seems to me that people would be much better off paying $50 or so for a sacrificial glass screen protector.

The newest ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard product is now available for your Apple iPhone XR and Google Pixel 3 XL for $44.99 each.

The cost to replace a broken iPhone XR display is $29 with AppleCare+ and $199 if you do not have Apple's coverage. There is also an initial $149 fee for AppleCare+ for the iPhone XR, in addition to the screen replacement service fees. $178 or $199 is a lot to pay to repair a display so it seems prudent to spend about $45 to protect it and hopefully avoid these costs.

Google doesn't offer a screen repair service, but directs users to UBreakiFix. A screen repair for the Google Pixel 3 XL is estimated at $279.99. You can purchase accidental damage coverage from Google for $xxx. If you break your display, a $129 deductible fee will be charged for replacement of the device. Thus, for the Google Pixel 3 XL you are looking at $258 to $279.99 if you break this glass display.

Product details

The screen protector is a tempered glass protector that has ZAGG's EyeSafe technology that is designed to filter out portions of the harmful high energy visible (HEV) blue light spectrum coming from the device screen. Over the last couple of years we have seen companies including blue light/night modes where the light is changed in color to help protect our eyes from our displays.

According to The Nielsen Company, the average adult spends more than nine hours per day looking at computer and phone screens. ZAGG stated that this prolonged exposure to HEV blue light contributes to digital eye strain which can cause dry and irritated eyes, sleep disruption and loss, blurred vision, and premature eye aging. The EyeSafe layer should help, but this isn't something I could test in a week or two.

The screen protector features Ion Matrix technology and is advertised as adding three times the shatter protection of an unprotected screen.

Installation

With the flat iPhone XS Max display and EZ Apply Tray that serves as an alignment guide to help you simply place the protector down onto your phone there was no need for multiple attempts to line up the protector.

I cleaned the display, used the dust removal sticker (before and after installing the EZ Apply Tray), and then confirmed there was not a spec of dust on the screen. I peeled off the back of the front glass protector and placed it down within the EZ Apply Tray using the two clear tabs.

Start from the center and press down on the protector towards the edges to press it into place. Remove the EZ Apply Tray and remove the back protective plastic sheet, with the two tabs on it, from the display. My installation was flawless and there is not a single bubble under the protector. I was actually a bit stunned at how perfect the installation went since I thought there were bubbles present, but these were just bubbles under the back protective plastic installation sheet.

Daily usage experiences

It will take long term use to see if there is any noticeable relief from eye strain due to the protector, but it seems to me you would want this so why not choose this over a standard glass display for just a few more dollars.

The fit is perfect and covers the entire viewable area with just a bit of space around the edges so that you can use any case you like, such as the new affordable Silk cases or one from PureGear.

Visibility and touch sensitivity have not been impacted in any way with this protector installed. Performance has been flawless and I have a bit more peace of mind using the iPhone XR and Google Pixel 3 XL. This is actually the second glass protector I have tested on the Google Pixel 3 XL since the first one I tried ended up cracking on the corner after I dropped the phone on concrete.

Over the past six months I have tested quite a few glass screen protectors, but the InvisibleShield ones from ZAGG are my favorite since installation is quick and easy while staying bubble-free and the glass looks and performs perfectly.