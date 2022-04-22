Invoxia is adding Real-Time Boost to its GPS Tracker

Image: Invoxia

Invoxia's GPS Tracker is a USB stick-like device you can place in a car, luggage, or even a child's backpack to help you keep tabs on its location. And on Tuesday, April 26, the device is getting a big update that adds real-time tracking.

Once you install the update next Tuesday, you'll see a new button on the app that will trigger Real-Time Boost, which will report the location of the tracker every 30 seconds for the next 30 minutes, allowing you to see where your item is in -- what I'd consider -- real-time.

There is a caveat to triggering the feature, though. It will only become active once your tracker does its next scheduled location update, and that's based on how often you currently have it set to update its location.

The screenshot above states that it can take as little as two minutes or up to 24 hours to activate, depending on your settings and whether or not the tracker is stationary. You will receive an alert once the feature is active.

I've tested and used the GPS Tracker to keep tabs on when my child gets to and leaves school. While it worked within a few minutes of his arrival/departure, I did want there to be some form of more frequent updates. While I suspect that the 30-second polling interval will use a lot of battery, especially if it's used over the full 30-minute period and/or extended beyond that, it would be handy to use in small bursts to ensure more accurate location info.